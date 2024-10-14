They further claimed that Meyiwa was shot by the intruders.
Twala drove around on night of Meyiwa’s murder – car tracker expert
Vehicle was at Kelly Khumalo’s family home
Image: Luba Lesolle
The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has shown that Longwe Twala drove for about an hour the night that Meyiwa was killed to dispel allegations that Twala was injured in the foot.
In an attempt to dispute the defence version that Twala shot Meyiwa during a quarrel and accidentally shot himself in the ankle, the state called a car tracker expert Maria Pretorius who detailed the movements of the red VW Polo that Twala drove on the night Meyiwa was killed in 2014. The car belonged to Twala’s father, Chicco.
According to the defence legal representative Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, Meyiwa was shot by one of the people who were at singer Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, East Rand on the night in question.
However, according to evidence presented by Pretorius, Twala arrived at the house in Kutlwanong Street at 6.50pm. His car engine switched off eight minutes later. Meyiwa is believed to have been shot between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.
At 8.51pm Twala’s car switched on and he travelled for about eight minutes to Clinix Botshelong Hospital on Sam Sekoati Street. During this trip, he drove at speeds of between 13kmph and 69kmph.
He was at the hospital for about two hours before driving back to Khumalo’s home at speeds between 17kmph and 33kmph.
According to Pretorius’ evidence, Twala made a number of stops on the night.
The state and Khumalo’s family have dismissed allegations that Meyiwa was shot during an argument by one of them. Witnesses who include Khumalo’s sister Zandi and Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala, have since testified that there were intruders who barged in, demanding cellphones and money on the night of the incident.
They further claimed that Meyiwa was shot by the intruders.
Five men were arrested in 2020 and are currently on trial on charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
However, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli have since pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Pretorius told the court on Monday that Longwe stayed at the Khumalo for two hours after the hospital and drove off at 2.19am to Khumalo’s house in Grasvoel Crescent in Liefde En Vrede some 20km away. The drive took 22 minutes.
The records show that the car was at Khumalo’s apartment for an hour before heading to the Glenvista, an address that was supported by RICA in the sim card as belonging to Twala.
The evidence also suggests that Twala went back to Vosloorus the following day where he spent about six hours.
During cross-examination, Mngomezulu raised concern that the state witness was no longer with the car tracker company that collected the evidence.
However, Pretorius said that is not a challenge as even if a new person is called, the person will also share the same information as it could be downloaded.
Mngomezulu then asked if the evidence was about the motor vehicle or the person.
“I can only speak on the report I have printed, and the report speaks about the movement of the vehicle, it does not show the occupants or who was driving that car at that particular time,” she said.
