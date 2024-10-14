Fourie said the warning also includes possible thunderstorms, with a higher probability of precipitation tomorrow across the entire province.
“What we are seeing currently is that already in the south of Gauteng, in areas near Vereeniging, we are seeing some cloud development,” she said.
“We are expecting 50% thundershowers this evening and 60% on Tuesday. We have a stronger confidence that it will rain tomorrow over the entire province, but today, we are seeing more of a possibility of isolated showers in the south.”
Fourie also said people living in low-lying areas and regions near water sources, such as Alexandra near the Jukskei River, should be extra cautious.
“At this moment it’s a bit difficult to pinpoint whether the showers will be going over Alex in that specific area but caution is always advised.
“With areas that are prone to flooding, they should be a little bit more alert. If they do see big clouds developing then the best advice is to get to higher ground,” said Fourie
As the first major rainstorm of the season looms, residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions to avoid potential flooding and related hazards.
SA weather service issues yellow level four warning for Gauteng
Hail, heavy rain and thunderstorms expected
Hot on the heels of a heatwave, Gauteng residents can expect hail and thunderstorms tonight, which could also result in some flooding.
The South African Weather Servicehas issued a yellow level four warning with heavy rainfall and chances of hail expected across parts of the province following a scorching weekend that saw temperatures go as high as 32°C.
Forecaster Celeste Fourie said the change in weather shouldn’t be considered extreme as it is to be expected after a long dry season.
“A yellow level 4 warning basically means that there is a medium likelihood of significant impact as this is the first rainfall of the season, especially after a long dry season."
Fourie further explained that the upcoming weather system was expected to bring a substantial amount of rainfall, and residents should be prepared for localised flooding as well.
“We are expecting a lot of rainfall and people should expect flooding in their yards and runoff water on the roads. There is a possibility of heavy downpours and a small amount of hail.
“We often do get hail, especially with every first storm after a dry season, it's often the case,” she added.
