Nosipho Sibeko speaks on surviving Hurricane carnage in the US

Chef couldn't even contact family in KZN as there was no signal
A South African chef who was caught in the hurricane that left over 200 people dead in the US says all she could think of as the storm wreaked havoc was that if she died, her family back in KwaZulu-Natal wouldn’t know she was dead.
As Hurricane Helene tore through North Carolina, uprooting trees and cutting off the telephone lines and the internet, Nosipho Sibeko knew that if she was to become a victim of the storm, it would be time before her family became aware.
“The club I work at is literally in the mountains, so you’re just seeing trees falling and flying high. It was the first time I had seen something like that and the next thing I know, the lights went out,” she said.
“I was thinking to myself the entire time that 'what if I died here, how is my family going to find me and how will they know that I am involved in this mess because I can’t even get into socials’ as the signal was lost?
“I was so scared.
“I didn’t know if people could see what we were going through,” she said.
The hurricane is reported to have claimed over 200 people in its wake, and 33-year-old Sibeko is one of the many lucky ones who survived.
Sibeko, who is a chef and worked at an elite club based in the mountains, said when the hurricane tore through the area, she panicked and was scared.
She has been living in the US for the past two years and said they were not warned that there would be a hurricane. She said they were told that it was just going to be heavy rain that would calm down after a few hours.
“We were not prepared for a hurricane.
“A lot of people that I knew, our neighbours, did not make it, they didn’t make it through the storm. The next day was also horrible because you’re uncertain whether or not it is finished. I was so scared that it would come back, everyone was shocked. What if finishes us off?
“I couldn’t think straight because every time I tried to communicate with my family there would be no signal. Every time I tried to call them, it wouldn’t go through, and they couldn’t call me at all.
“If they were sending messages, it would only be one tick,” said Sibeko.
Unable to reach her, Sibeko’s family started panicking.
“They were also scared because they saw on TikTok what was going on in North Carolina. When they checked me on all social media platforms, they couldn’t see my 'last seen'. And also, my boyfriend who was in Florida couldn’t reach me as well and they would call him asking if he had spoken to me, but he was not able to."
She said the small airport in the area was also destroyed, so no flights could come in or go out.
On the other hand, the main road to get in and out of the town was blocked by trees that had been uprooted by the hurricane.
“It felt like we were in an abandoned town for almost a week,” she said.
Before Hurricane Helene hit, Sibeko had shipped off most of her belongings to Florida as she was preparing to leave North Carolina to start life in a different place.
Unbeknown to her at the time, Hurricane Milton would also hit Florida, causing havoc. However, by the time it hit, she had not yet arrived and thanked God for it. Her belongings were also not destroyed.
“All I can say is, in SA we have the best weather compared to the US. US weather is more like Cape Town weather in the whole country. Honestly, I’m no longer scared because we might get another hurricane, and it might not happen. We are now preparing for the festive season and planning that next year this time of the year finds us in the state that doesn’t get hurricanes,” Sibeko said.
