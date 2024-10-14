The N4 highway has been closed and traffic is being rerouted to alternative routes while the Tshwane emergency services department (EMS) conducts firefighting operations at the site where a 38,000-litre diesel tanker caught fire.
According to the department, the Tshwane metro police department and Gauteng traffic police are on the scene at the N4 westbound just before the M17 in Pretoria north, and the scene is unsafe.
EMS spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said no injuries have been reported.
He said the emergency communication centre received the report at about 9.54am and immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Rosslyn fire station, Wonderboom fire station, Innesdale central fire station, Themba fire station and Ga-Rankuwa fire station to the scene.
“These include two fire engines, two water tankers, one water carrier, one foam tender, two rapid intervention units, two hazardous materials units, one district commander’s unit and one mobile command unit. Madibeng fire services are also on scene assisting with firefighting operations,” he said.
Mnguni said more information will be made available as the incident progresses.
TimesLIVE
N4 closed and traffic rerouted after 38,000-litre diesel tanker catches fire
Image: Supplied
The N4 highway has been closed and traffic is being rerouted to alternative routes while the Tshwane emergency services department (EMS) conducts firefighting operations at the site where a 38,000-litre diesel tanker caught fire.
According to the department, the Tshwane metro police department and Gauteng traffic police are on the scene at the N4 westbound just before the M17 in Pretoria north, and the scene is unsafe.
EMS spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said no injuries have been reported.
He said the emergency communication centre received the report at about 9.54am and immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Rosslyn fire station, Wonderboom fire station, Innesdale central fire station, Themba fire station and Ga-Rankuwa fire station to the scene.
“These include two fire engines, two water tankers, one water carrier, one foam tender, two rapid intervention units, two hazardous materials units, one district commander’s unit and one mobile command unit. Madibeng fire services are also on scene assisting with firefighting operations,” he said.
Mnguni said more information will be made available as the incident progresses.
TimesLIVE
School bus catches fire in Thailand with 44 people on board
Large parts of Pretoria West without power after switch gear room catches alight
Truck driver injured as tanker explodes on N2 near Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos