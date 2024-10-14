News

Dingaan’s father takes ex-boxer’s children to court over paternity

‘Their mothers did not formally report their pregnancies’

14 October 2024 - 20:22
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter

Dingaan Thobela’s father has made an urgent application to court to stop the winding of his son’s estate pending the outcome of DNA results that prove that his children are indeed biologically his.

Godfrey Thobela says his son was promiscuous, which resulted in many women claiming that he had fathered their children...

