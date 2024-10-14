A truckload of counterfeit sports goods, including branded socks, worth an estimated R2.5m has been seized by police in Cape Town.
The goods were discovered during an integrated operation by the provincial counterfeit and illicit goods policing team and the anti-economic crime task team on Sunday at Stikland, an industrial area in Bellville.
“The integrated operation kicked off at about 9am in Brug Street when they descended on an identified premises [and] where they found a Scania truck. The members searched the suspicious truck and found 22 bags containing well-known branded sporting socks,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
A search warrant was executed resulting in the discovery of more counterfeit goods. No arrests were made.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said the trade in counterfeit goods is economic sabotage and policing will continue to remove counterfeit goods from the streets.
TimesLIVE
Counterfeit sports goods worth R2.5m seized in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
A truckload of counterfeit sports goods, including branded socks, worth an estimated R2.5m has been seized by police in Cape Town.
The goods were discovered during an integrated operation by the provincial counterfeit and illicit goods policing team and the anti-economic crime task team on Sunday at Stikland, an industrial area in Bellville.
“The integrated operation kicked off at about 9am in Brug Street when they descended on an identified premises [and] where they found a Scania truck. The members searched the suspicious truck and found 22 bags containing well-known branded sporting socks,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
A search warrant was executed resulting in the discovery of more counterfeit goods. No arrests were made.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile said the trade in counterfeit goods is economic sabotage and policing will continue to remove counterfeit goods from the streets.
TimesLIVE
Police seize counterfeit goods worth R94m in nationwide operations
Two arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake money
Police seize counterfeit 'high end brands' worth R55m in Bellville
Huge counterfeit goods bust in downtown Joburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos