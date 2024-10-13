Rand Water also emphasised that it was operating at full capacity and cannot pump additional water into the system.
Water supply systems, reservoirs critically low in Gauteng
Situation expected to worsen with the ongoing heat wave
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
Water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave, Rand Water has revealed.
The water entity said it has repeatedly warned Gauteng municipalities about this “potential crisis”. It said water storage could soon be depleted if municipalities do not implement their recommendations.
“It is essential to act now to prevent the impending disaster. We have communicated through letters, held meetings with many municipalities, and engaged in discussions at Gauteng’s Intergovernmental Governance Forum and the Gauteng Water Imbizo.
“Unfortunately, the crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised.
“The water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave.”
