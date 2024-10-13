News

Water supply systems, reservoirs critically low in Gauteng

Situation expected to worsen with the ongoing heat wave

13 October 2024 - 11:23
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Water storage could soon be depleted if municipalities do not implement their recommendations.
Water storage could soon be depleted if municipalities do not implement their recommendations.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

Water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave, Rand Water has revealed.

The water entity said it has repeatedly warned Gauteng municipalities about this “potential crisis”. It said water storage could soon be depleted if municipalities do not implement their recommendations. 

“It is essential to act now to prevent the impending disaster. We have communicated through letters, held meetings with many municipalities, and engaged in discussions at Gauteng’s Intergovernmental Governance Forum and the Gauteng Water Imbizo.

“Unfortunately, the crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised.

“The water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave.”

The water supply systems in Gauteng, including Rand Water reservoirs, are critically low, and the situation is anticipated to worsen with the ongoing heat wave.
Rand Water

Rand Water also emphasised that it was operating at full capacity and cannot pump additional water into the system.

Due to the limitations imposed by the organisation’s extraction license from the Department of Water and Sanitation, it said, it cannot extract more water from existing sources. The only viable solution to address the issue was through Water Conservation and Demand Management.

They mentioned water storage levels throughout the province have significantly declined due to excessive water withdrawals by municipalities, raising serious concerns 

In light of this, Rand Water has advised municipalities to reduce the physical losses of 33% identified in the No Drop report, repair leaks, enforce by-laws, and address illegal connections.

“Additionally, Rand Water reminds consumers that the organisation is a bulk water supplier; therefore, any water shortages should be reported to the respective municipalities, as the organisation [Rand Water] is not responsible for water distribution within municipalities. Consequently, inquiries regarding water interruptions should not be directed to Rand Water.

“Rand Water is left with no option but take steps to protect its system from total collapse,” the water entity said.

SowetanLIVE

Limpopo requests R25m from disaster management centre amid drought

The funding is expected to support critical relief measures, including R15m for livestock feed and R10m for livestock watering.
News
4 days ago

'Send in SANDF water tankers': DA calls on government to intervene in water crisis

The DA has criticised the management of the current water shortage in parts of the country, calling on the government to take urgent action to ...
News
6 months ago

City of Tshwane shuts several water supply points due to potential water crisis

A potential water crisis has led to the closure of several water supply points in Tshwane, but Rand Water has assured residents a “Day Zero” disaster ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
IN PICS | Pastor Ray McCauley through the years