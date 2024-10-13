“The family called me while we were attending the funeral service of the other five children who passed on last Sunday,” said Mmota.
Sixth Naledi child hospitalised over suspected food poisoning dies
Boy had been fighting for his life
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
The sixth Naledi, Soweto child who had been hospitalised over suspected food poisoning has died.
The boy had been fighting for his life since last week and he died on Sunday morning, the same day that his five friends were being buried after allegedly eating suspected poisoned food too.
He was in Grade 1 at Karabo Primary school.
Cllr Lazarus Mmota said the boy passed on this morning during the funeral service of the other children.
“The family called me while we were attending the funeral service of the other five children who passed on last Sunday,” said Mmota.
Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said the entire school community was devastated.
“Indeed, this is sad news. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to family and the school community. The department will provide psycho-social support to the families, learners, and staff during this incredibly difficult time,” Chiloane said.
