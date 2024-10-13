News

Sixth Naledi child hospitalised over suspected food poisoning dies

Boy had been fighting for his life

13 October 2024 - 11:31
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
A member of one of the children's family was seen crying during the memorail service which was held in Naledi last week.
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

The sixth Naledi, Soweto child who had been hospitalised over suspected food poisoning has died.

The boy had been fighting for his life since last week and he died on Sunday morning, the same day that his five friends were being buried after allegedly eating suspected poisoned food too.

He was in Grade 1 at Karabo Primary school.

 

Cllr Lazarus Mmota said the boy  passed on this morning during the funeral service of the other children.

 

“The family called me while we were attending the funeral service of the other five children who passed on last Sunday,” said Mmota. 

Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said the entire school community was devastated.

“Indeed, this is sad news. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to family and the school community. The department will provide psycho-social support to the families, learners, and staff during this incredibly difficult time,” Chiloane said.

SowetanLIVE

