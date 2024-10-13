Sarah Mabotsa from the GOOD party will oversee economic development and spatial planning.
The environment and agriculture management portfolio will be led by EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu, while Eugene Modise from the ANC will be in charge of the city’s fiscus as the MMC of finance.
The health portfolio has been assigned to EFF’s Tshegofatso Mashabelawhile ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi will oversee corporate and shared services.
The housing and human settlements portfolio will be headed by the ANC’s Aaron Maluleka while roads and transport will fall under the stewardship of Tlangi Mogale, also from the ANC.
Frans Boshielo from the ANC will handle utility services and ActionSA’s Alderman Coetzee will lead the community safety portfolio.
Moya was elected as the new mayor on October 9, with an overwhelming majority of 122 votes. She defeated her rival, former mayor Cilliers Brink, who received 86 votes after being removed in a motion of no confidence.
In her address, she emphasised her commitment to restoring Tshwane’s status as the capital city.
“Fellow residents of Tshwane, this is a diverse and politically sensitive mayoral committee, and I am confident that it is well-equipped to lead our city forward,” said Moya.
“We face a crucial task: to provide essential services to our residents and to mend what has long been neglected. The provision of quality basic services is not a matter of politics but of principle.
New multiparty mayoral committee ushers in a new era for Tshwane – Moya
City’s mayor announces her new administration
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
New Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has unveiled her new mayoral committee to lead the city.
Moya said this newly formed multiparty committee would be pivotal in driving forward the city’s service delivery agenda.
“I would like to assure you that this administration will not only be accessible but responsive as well. Residents of Tshwane, today marks the end of that uncertainty as I announce the political executive that will be taking this city forward.
“On Wednesday, I committed to the residents of Tshwane that the work of restoring our capital city would begin in earnest. I stand here today to fulfil that promise by announcing a multiparty mayoral committee dedicated to serving all residents of this city with commitment and determination,” she said.
The ANC’s Palesa Modise will take charge of the community and social development services.
Sarah Mabotsa from the GOOD party will oversee economic development and spatial planning.
The environment and agriculture management portfolio will be led by EFF’s Obakeng Ramabodu, while Eugene Modise from the ANC will be in charge of the city’s fiscus as the MMC of finance.
The health portfolio has been assigned to EFF’s Tshegofatso Mashabelawhile ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi will oversee corporate and shared services.
The housing and human settlements portfolio will be headed by the ANC’s Aaron Maluleka while roads and transport will fall under the stewardship of Tlangi Mogale, also from the ANC.
Frans Boshielo from the ANC will handle utility services and ActionSA’s Alderman Coetzee will lead the community safety portfolio.
Moya was elected as the new mayor on October 9, with an overwhelming majority of 122 votes. She defeated her rival, former mayor Cilliers Brink, who received 86 votes after being removed in a motion of no confidence.
In her address, she emphasised her commitment to restoring Tshwane’s status as the capital city.
“Fellow residents of Tshwane, this is a diverse and politically sensitive mayoral committee, and I am confident that it is well-equipped to lead our city forward,” said Moya.
“We face a crucial task: to provide essential services to our residents and to mend what has long been neglected. The provision of quality basic services is not a matter of politics but of principle.
Who is Nasiphi Moya? Six things to know about Tshwane’s new mayor
“Over the next two years, our focus will be on ensuring that we meet this objective, and this task will be shared by all members of our mayoral committee. Each member will be expected to perform their duties with diligence and integrity, upholding the highest ethical standards,” she said.
Moya also paid homage to the former minister of finance Tito Mboweni, expressing her deepest condolences to his family.
“On behalf of the City of Tshwane, we send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Mboweni family during this difficult time,” said Moya.
.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos