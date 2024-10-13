IN PICS | The life of Tito Mboweni through the lens
Former minister of finance and Governer of the South African Reserve Bank Tito Mboweni passed away at the age of 65 on Saturday.
The charasmatic politician joined the ANC in 1985 and was appointed the minister of labour by President Nelson Mandela after the fall of Apartheid.
In 1998, Mboweni began his tenure as advisor to the Reserve Bank Governor and became the Governor of the bank a year later.
He was appointed minister of finance in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa and served until August 5, 2021.
And while he continued to serve in the ANC until his death, Mboweni was much loved on social media for sharing his home-cooked meals, which were widely criticised. He will also be remembered for his humour on the X app.
Here's a look at his life in pictures:
