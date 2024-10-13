News

IN PICS | The life of Tito Mboweni through the lens

By SOWETANLIVE - 13 October 2024 - 10:31
Then Reserve Bank Govener Tito Mboweni announces their intention to release their repo rate in January 2000.
Image: Trevor Samson

Former minister of finance and Governer of the South African Reserve Bank Tito Mboweni passed away at the age of 65 on Saturday.

The charasmatic politician joined the ANC in 1985 and was appointed the minister of labour by President Nelson Mandela after the fall of Apartheid.

In 1998, Mboweni began his tenure as advisor to the Reserve Bank Governor and became the Governor of the bank a year later. 

He was appointed minister of finance in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa and served until August 5, 2021.

And while he continued to serve in the ANC until his death, Mboweni was much loved on social media for sharing his home-cooked meals, which were widely criticised. He will also be remembered for his humour on the X app.

Here's a look at his life in pictures:

 

Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Mr Tito Mboweni striked the first 50c circulation coin with a special soccer design on the oldest working printing press at the South African Mint in 2002.
Image: Annalien van Zyl.
Reserve Bank Govener Tito Mboweni announces their intention to release their repo rate on 13 January 2000.
Image: Trevor Samson
Tito Mboweni on the Zambezi. Leading CEO weekend in Livingstone, Zambia. Victoria Falls, Royal Livingstone Hotel. 2008/04/17
Image: James Oatway
Governor of the resereve bank Tito Mboweni salutes the press at the Sunday Times Top 100 companies awards . Held at the Rand Club on Tuesday night on 20 October 2009.
Image: John Liebenberg
Maria Ramos and Tito Mboweni at the Sunday Times Top 100 Awards, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton on 25 October 2011.
Image: kevin sutherland
President Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with Tito Mboweni after he was sworn in as new Finance Minister.
Image: Sowetan / Esa Alexander
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni at his presser at parliament during his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement. October 24, 2018.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
20 February, 2019. Cape Town. Minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, on his way to deliver his budget speech.
Image: ruvan boshoff
20 February, 2019. Cape Town. Minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, before his budget speech.
Image: ruvan boshoff
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni at medium-term budget policy statement in the National Assembly, Parliament. Date: October 30, 2019.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during President Cyril Ramaphosa State of Nation Address inside the National Assembly. Date: February 14, 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
FILE PHOTO: South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni gestures as he delivers his budget speech at the parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 26, 2020.
Image: Sumaya Hisham
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the much anticipated 2020 Budget Speech and related Bills in the National Assembly, Cape Town. 26/02/2020, Elmond Jiyane, GCIS.
Image: gcis
Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni deliver​s his Medium-Term Budget Speech in parliament in Cape Town. Date: October 28, 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander
April 13, 2023.President Cyril Ramaphosa and Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni at the 5th SA Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

