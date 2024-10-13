Eight people die after tavern altercation

Muridili said the man later had an altercation with the tavern owner but then went back home.
A disagreement that started at an Orange Farm tavern in the early hours of this morning has left eight people dead, including a 3-year-old boy.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the mass shooting happened at Mokokotlong informal settlement while people were celebrating after lobola negotiations.
According to Muridili, allegations were that one of the victims had gone to the tavern to buy alcohol but found that it was already closed.
Muridili said the man later had an altercation with the tavern owner but then went back home.
"It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home where the family members were still celebrating.
"The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire at the family members. He shot and killed seven people including a three-year-old boy; [of those], five were family members, a neighbour and a friend.
"Four people survived the shooting, two of them, a 31-year-old and a one- year-old boy, were taken to hospital with injuries while a 24-year-old woman and a four-year-old did not have injuries.
The suspect then drove back home in Evaton where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital but he died on arrival," said Muridili.
The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.
