Eight people die after tavern altercation

By Botho Molosankwe - 13 October 2024 - 13:57
The mass shooting happened at Mokokotlong informal settlement while people were celebrating after lobola negotiations.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A disagreement that started at an Orange Farm tavern in the early hours of this morning has left eight people dead, including a 3-year-old boy.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the mass shooting happened at Mokokotlong informal settlement while people were celebrating after lobola negotiations.

According to Muridili, allegations were that one of the victims had gone to the tavern to buy alcohol but found that it was already closed.

The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire at the family members. He shot and killed seven people including a three-year-old boy; [of those],  five were family members, a neighbour and a friend.
Brig Brenda Muridili

Muridili said the man later had an altercation with the tavern owner but then went back home.

"It is alleged that the tavern owner followed him home where the family members were still celebrating.

"The tavern owner entered the house and opened fire at the family members. He shot and killed seven people including a three-year-old boy; [of those],  five were family members, a neighbour and a friend.

"Four people survived the shooting, two of them,  a 31-year-old and a one- year-old boy, were taken to hospital with injuries while a 24-year-old woman and a four-year-old did not have injuries.

The suspect then drove back home in Evaton where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to hospital but he died on arrival," said Muridili.

The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have registered seven counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest.

Firefighter 'shoots' girlfriend to death

A firefighter has been arrested after allegedly going on a rampage, killing his girlfriend, injuring his brother, going to work and shooting a ...
5 days ago

Six patrollers killed in another mass shooting in Eastern Cape

Another mass shooting has rocked the Eastern Cape with six community patrollers having been gunned down while four others were injured.
6 days ago

Alleged murderer shoots himself dead after being cornered by police

A man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in KwaZulu-Natal then threw her body out of the car before driving over 500km to Limpopo shot and killed ...
5 days ago

