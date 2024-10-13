Karabo Rampou's aunt, Mpho, said the family does not know how they would be able to move on.
Deaths should have never happened – Njabulo's grandfather
Children's families expressed their deepest sorrow
“This should have never happened. Someone needs to fix something. How many more children must die in this manner? We keep saying things will get better but they never do.”
So said Njabulo Msimango’s grandfather at the mass funeral of the five children who died of suspected food poisoning in Naledi, Soweto.
Njabulo, Zinhle Masilela, Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege and Karabo Rampou, were rushed to hospital last week Sunday after vomiting and being unable to talk or eat.
They did not survive.
A 6-year-old boy whom the families had been pinning their last hopes on that he would tell them what they ate died on Sunday morning during mass funeral of the other children.
He had been in hospital for a week.
The old man said they were grateful to the community for holding their hands during this difficult time but that “enough is enough” and that the deaths should have never happened.
“What has transpired in Naledi, should stop. It’s not even happening in Naledi only but all over SA and we as a community, as a country should be able to come together and stop this,” said the grandfather.
Speaking at the funeral, the children's families said expressed their deepest sorrow.
Karabo Rampou's aunt, Mpho, said the family does not know how they would be able to move on.
“There was this one song that Karabo loved to sing, a gospel song that he would sing around the house. He would get so loud in the house that often I would end up shouting at him and telling him to keep quiet but now who’s going to sing that song? I won’t be able to sing it without thinking about him,” a crying Rampou said.
Monica’s aunt, called her the light and beacon of the family.
“Monica kept God at the centre of everything she did. She loved church and she loved school. Although she was the youngest she was an example made to her other siblings. Other times she was even the ring leader, looking after her siblings and always there for her parents. Everyone was looking forward to seeing her grow up,” the aunt said.
Chemical in rat poison is killing township children
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said people’s hearts were bleeding over the deaths of the six Soweto children who died of suspected food poisoning.
“The Gauteng province said provisions must go beyond the border of Naledi and we also have to find the producers of these snacks and engage with the consumer council while it still early to work on these issues,” said Lesufi at the mass funeral of five children,” he said.
Police have since opened inquest dockets.
