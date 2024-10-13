News

Alleged extortionists arrested after threatening doctor with rape charge

By Botho Molosankwe - 13 October 2024 - 08:18
Captain Lorraine Earle said the doctor opened an extortion case in September against the people who were demanding money from him.
Captain Lorraine Earle said the doctor opened an extortion case in September against the people who were demanding money from him.
Image: ISTOCK

Free State police have arrested two men and two women who allegedly tried to extort a doctor by threatening to lay a rape charge against him if he does not give them money.

Captain Lorraine Earle of the Free State police said the doctor opened an extortion case in September against the people who were demanding money from him.

Earle said the doctor received a phone call from a man who identified himself as the uncle of a patient he had treated in February last year.

"The caller allegedly told the doctor to deposit a substantial amount of money. He received follow-up messages and phone calls that he must pay the amount or a case of rape will be opened against him."

Police laid a trap where the alleged extortionists arranged to meet with the doctor in their continued efforts to extort him.

The caller allegedly told the doctor to deposit a substantial amount of money. He received follow-up messages and phone calls that he must pay the amount or a case of rape will be opened against him.
Captain Lorraine Earle

Earle said during a takedown operation, the Mangaung Metro District Extortion Task Team followed intelligence-led information which took them to a mall in Botshabelo on Friday.

 

A 42-year-old man and two females aged 35 and 29 were arrested. 

"Another 38-year-old man who fled was arrested in Botshabelo," she said.

Earle said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

SowetanLIVE

‘Extortion’: Pastor, security guard join eight cops and ex-policeman in custody in Cape Town

A pastor and mall security guard are among the latest people to be arrested - along with eight SAPS members and a former policeman - for allegedly ...
News
2 days ago

Cops accused of extortion in Milnerton appear in court

Court documents state they allegedly "brandished firearms and by demeanor threatened the complainant and a staff member with serious bodily harm if ...
News
3 days ago

Milnerton protection racket: 4 more join cop suspects for questioning

Police officers allegedly demanded money from shopkeepers in Milnerton.
News
4 days ago

Three suspects linked to extortion killed in police shoot-outs

Three suspects linked to extortion and murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal died in two separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
IN PICS | Pastor Ray McCauley through the years