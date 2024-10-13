Free State police have arrested two men and two women who allegedly tried to extort a doctor by threatening to lay a rape charge against him if he does not give them money.
Captain Lorraine Earle of the Free State police said the doctor opened an extortion case in September against the people who were demanding money from him.
Earle said the doctor received a phone call from a man who identified himself as the uncle of a patient he had treated in February last year.
"The caller allegedly told the doctor to deposit a substantial amount of money. He received follow-up messages and phone calls that he must pay the amount or a case of rape will be opened against him."
Police laid a trap where the alleged extortionists arranged to meet with the doctor in their continued efforts to extort him.
Alleged extortionists arrested after threatening doctor with rape charge
Earle said during a takedown operation, the Mangaung Metro District Extortion Task Team followed intelligence-led information which took them to a mall in Botshabelo on Friday.
A 42-year-old man and two females aged 35 and 29 were arrested.
"Another 38-year-old man who fled was arrested in Botshabelo," she said.
Earle said the suspects were expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
