Police ask public to refrain from spreading false information after suspected food poisonings in Naledi

By TimesLIVE - 12 October 2024 - 09:38
Residents of Naledi closed down spaza shops owned by immigrants after five children died on Sunday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

It is unlikely that a person carrying a rifle and ammunition could walk the streets of Naledi without being noticed by police and the community, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police were reacting to a picture, shared on social media, of a man claiming to be a foreign national purportedly walking the streets of Naledi in Soweto armed with a rifle and ammunition.

Earlier this week, several tuck shops owned by foreign nationals in the township were closed by residents in protest after five children in the area died of suspected food poisoning..

“Soweto, specifically the Naledi policing precinct, has had high police visibility since the beginning of the week,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Friday.

He said patrols had been intensified in the area and it was unlikely that a person carrying such a weapon could walk the streets without being noticed by the police ore community. 

Masondo asked the public to refrain from spreading false information,t saying it could cause panic and unnecessary tensions.

