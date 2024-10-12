IN PICS | Inside Solly Moholo's funeral service
Friends and family gathered at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria where a special provincial funeral service is being held to honour the life of revered gospel singer, Solly Moholo on Saturday.
The 65-year-old passed away on Wednesday, 2 October after being hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.
Legendary singer, Solly Moholo’s dancers give a performance at his funeral.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 12, 2024
Video: Veli Nhlapo#RIPSollyMoholo #SollyMoholoFuneral pic.twitter.com/YI8C8jZpYV
Speakers at his funeral service include Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Mzwakhe Mbuli amongst others.
