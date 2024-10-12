News

IN PICS | Inside Solly Moholo's funeral service

By Veli Nhlapo - 12 October 2024 - 11:21
Friends and family during the special provincial funeral service of the late gospel singer Solly Moholo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Friends and family gathered at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria where a special provincial funeral service is being held to honour the life of revered gospel singer, Solly Moholo on Saturday.

The 65-year-old passed away on Wednesday, 2 October after being hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana. 

Speakers at his funeral service include Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Mzwakhe Mbuli amongst others.

 

 

Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

