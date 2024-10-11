News

Customs seize cocaine bricks found in unaccompanied bag at OR Tambo Airport

12 October 2024 - 11:34
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Customs officials seized an unaccompanied bag containing 50kg of cocaine on a carousel for luggage from a flight from Sao Paulo in Brazil to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officers uncovered 47 bricks of compressed cocaine with an estimated street value of R25m at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning.   

The cocaine bricks weighing about 50kg were discovered in a bag spotted by customs officers and airport security on a carousel for luggage from a flight from Sao Paulo in Brazil. The bag was destined for Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. There were no passengers accompanying the bag and no arrests were made.

“The South African Police Service will now investigate the matter after everything was handed over to them,” Sars said in a statement. 

It said Sao Paulo was a high-risk departure point for drug mules and accompanied as well as unaccompanied luggage containing cocaine.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter warned those involved in drug trafficking that an inter-agency approach was being implemented to bring them to book.

He said Sars customs, the Border Management Authority, the Airports Company, the police and home affairs department were working to safeguard citizens from the scourge of narcotics. 

“This multidisciplinary approach is having palpable results demonstrated by arrests and interceptions recently. Through these actions, we are protecting the wellbeing of our citizens, especially young people who are our future,” Kieswetter said. 

TimesLIVE 

