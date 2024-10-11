Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, will brief the media on the state of readiness for the 2024 exams.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Umalusi briefs media on state of readiness for 2024 exams
Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, will brief the media on the state of readiness for the 2024 exams.
KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres
173 prisoners set to write matric exams
READER LETTER | Change mindset about pupils who fail matric
Pupils discharged after suspected food poisoning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos