WATCH | Umalusi briefs media on state of readiness for 2024 exams

By SowetanLIVE - 11 October 2024 - 10:36

Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, will brief the media on the state of readiness for the 2024 exams.

KZN to keep an eye for cheats at 114 high-risk matric exam centres

Speaking on Wednesday about the KZN education department's state of readiness for national senior certificate exams which start on October 21, ...
2 days ago

173 prisoners set to write matric exams

Formal education plays a crucial role in rehabilitating offenders, says correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale.
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Change mindset about pupils who fail matric

In a month or so, the Class of 2024 will sit for their final examinations. This will also mark the end of their 12th year journey of their schooling. ...
1 month ago

Pupils discharged after suspected food poisoning

“I thought I was going to lose my child.”These are the words of one of the parents whose child was taken to hospital yesterday after a suspected case ...
19 hours ago

