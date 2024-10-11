Courtesy of the SABC
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma will address the media about the party's developments on Friday.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma addresses media about MK Party developments
Courtesy of the SABC
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma will address the media about the party's developments on Friday.
‘They knew they were temporary’: MK Party slams MPs after they lose their appeal against expulsion
Impeached judge Hlophe resigns from the JSC
Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma’s MK Party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos