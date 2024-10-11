News

PODCAST | Phala Phala decision, rat poison kills five kids, cop nabbed for murder – top stories this week

The SL Cabinet delve into the week’s pressing stories

By Nandi Ntini, Herman Moloi and Koena Mashale - 11 October 2024 - 14:30
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

Tune in to our latest podcast episode where SL Cabinet members Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini dissect the week's biggest stories and controversies.

We kick off with the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo not to prosecute anyone in the Phala Phala case. Nandi provides key details on the investigation that involved President Cyril Ramaphosa and Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, shedding light on why the director of public prosecutions ruled out prosecution due to insufficient evidence.

Listen here:

Next, we dive into a shocking case involving a police sergeant charged with six murders and insurance fraud worth R10m. Herman brings us an exclusive clip from Popcru's Richard Mamabolo, who expresses outrage at the betrayal of trust by law enforcement officers.

In another major issue, organophosphate poisoning from rat poison has claimed the lives of five children in Ekurhuleni. Koena shares insights from health officials and Dr Jerry Chaka, who confirmed the city's severe shortage of health inspectors, exacerbating public safety concerns.

Finally, we ask: Is the problem truly spaza shops, or is it negligence across the board?

Don’t miss this episode for an in-depth analysis of SA’s most pressing stories!

SowetanLIVE

