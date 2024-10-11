News

Insurance murder victim burnt inside shack, another drowned in dam, says NPA

Kutumela fraudulently benefited R10m from various insurance payouts

11 October 2024 - 13:28
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Sergeant Rachel Raesetsa Shokane Kutumela.
Image: NPA

One of the alleged victims of the policewoman believed to have pocketed R10m following the murders of the people she had insured was found burnt in her shack while another was found drowned in a dam.

According to Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, allegations are that Sergeant Rachel Raesetsa Shokane Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance for the various individuals from destitute, disadvantaged backgrounds and disabled or mentally challenged since 2019.

She was arrested while on duty at Senwabarwana police station on Thursday in full view of her colleagues. 

Kutumela appeared at Polokwane Magistrates’ court to face six counts of murder and 12 counts of fraud and and defeating the ends of justice.

"The incidents began in 2019 when the insured persons would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different areas. In one incident, a woman was burnt in her shack and in another, a man who was disabled was also discovered drowned in a dam. More arrests are expected.

"It is alleged that sergeant Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance for the various victims and has since claimed R10m as a sole beneficiary from various service providers including ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife and Clientele," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Kutumela is expected back in court on October 18 for bail application. She remains in custody. 

