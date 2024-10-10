A study by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on sexual harassment in higher education institutions has found that universities are beginning to take serious action against it.
According to the research, which focused on three specific institutions — Nelson Mandela University, North West University and Sol Plaatje University — the universities’ improved responses to sexual harassment are evident in the existence of policies and awareness interventions on various campuses.
The study sought to explore students’ perspectives on the factors contributing to the persistence of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning, evaluate existing measures to address sexual harassment and assess their effectiveness.
Between 2014 and 2023, the CGE completed several investigative and research reports and made findings and recommendations to institutions of higher learning. Among other issues, it observed the slow pace of transformation, underrepresentation, inadequate sexual harassment policies, lack of gender-responsive budgeting, lack of inclusivity, and lack of compliance with the Employment Equity Act and safety from gender-based violence.
Universities are beginning to take serious action against sexual harassment, study finds
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave
A study by the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on sexual harassment in higher education institutions has found that universities are beginning to take serious action against it.
According to the research, which focused on three specific institutions — Nelson Mandela University, North West University and Sol Plaatje University — the universities’ improved responses to sexual harassment are evident in the existence of policies and awareness interventions on various campuses.
The study sought to explore students’ perspectives on the factors contributing to the persistence of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning, evaluate existing measures to address sexual harassment and assess their effectiveness.
Between 2014 and 2023, the CGE completed several investigative and research reports and made findings and recommendations to institutions of higher learning. Among other issues, it observed the slow pace of transformation, underrepresentation, inadequate sexual harassment policies, lack of gender-responsive budgeting, lack of inclusivity, and lack of compliance with the Employment Equity Act and safety from gender-based violence.
Eastern Cape teacher axed after attempting to seduce boy, 13
The commission noted that questions remained about the unevenness of the existence of policies across the higher education landscape.
A lack of a national policy on sexual harassment was pointed out as a limitation.
“Another cross-cutting finding was the underrepresentation of the experiences of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual) community in the findings. This underrepresentation confirms an assertion that GBV is construed as a male-to-female in a cis-heterosexual encounter, and this is not necessarily true as it can be same-sex and woman-to-man violence,” it found.
Evidence from this study suggests a construction of masculinities as typically violent. References to men as “angry” and “fighters” are examples of this, it said.
“The normalised use of violence by men is part of the bigger problem in curbing sexual harassment. The use of violence beyond interpersonal altercations extends to gender-based forms of violence, and men’s use of violence is gendered and normalised.”
The report suggests universities tackle both responsible alcohol use and address gender stereotypes that support the devaluing of women in the context of alcohol use.
“Also, universities must implement strict measures to ensure students’ safety and end campus cultures that breed problematic masculinities that are fuelled by substance use. Attention should be given to the provision of platforms for students to engage the links between masculinity and gender power, the perpetration of violence, rape culture and harmful gender constructs. In addition, these constructs should be challenged to enable positive masculinity and to develop a blueprint for improved mainstreaming of SH and GBV programmes and processes that work.”
The CGE said universities have a responsibility to ensure they provide a safe environment for all individuals, especially students.
“University management is tasked with creating a supportive culture and ensuring a campus free from violence. Furthermore, managers must hold themselves accountable for fostering a secure environment. The report highlights the need to address inconsistencies across institutions and to establish uniform policies and practices to better protect students. Finally, there is a call for increased education within the university community on SH to facilitate informed participation in prevention measures.”
The study found that at the Nelson Mandela University the most common forms of sexual harassment offered by the LGBTQIA+ focus group discussion (FGD) participants were quid pro quo demands, rape, verbal and physical sexual assault, and what the participants referred to as “cat talks”.
LGBTQIA+ FGD participants said that leadership students asked for sexual favours from students, especially first-year students, in return for offering them accommodation, which is a form of SH.
There was also a consensus on the lack of understanding of gender and sexuality. Participants also argued that LGBTQIA+ people are also harassed based on their sexuality.
27 justice department officials dismissed for misconduct
“What was equally interesting is that some students confirmed that some LGBTQIA+ people believe in 'changing' heterosexuals. Moreover, it was also argued that less education on SH and misinformation contributes towards SH in their institution. Stigmatisation was highlighted in this group, where reportedly, heterosexual security personnel did not take same-sex relationship cases seriously, with the belief that people in same-sex relationships could not harass each other,” the study found.
The study concludes that universities have a responsibility to ensure that they meet their minimum obligation to provide a safe place for all, especially for the students.
“University management should build a culture that allows them to support students and ensure a violence free campus. Managers must hold themselves accountable for fostering a safe environment. This report concludes that much must be done to address the unnecessary variability across institutions and establish common policies and practices for better protection of students. More must also be done to educate the university community on SH, adequately informing participation regarding the measures to address and prevent SH,” reads the report.
It recommended institutions of higher learning, private and public, should all follow the national policies and guidelines as well as those developed and published by Higher Health.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos