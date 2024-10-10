The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has placed two officers on suspension after a video of them having an altercation with a man surfaced on social media.
In the video, a man in shorts and a black shirt, whose nose is bleeding, can be seen in an altercation with two officers. He is heard saying: “It's alright, take the van keys — because you want money? You want the van's key?”
One of the officers swears and starts throwing punches at the man who doesn't fight back in the clip that was shared on social media.
“Take me, it's fine, I am fighting for my [children] because I can't give you money,” he said.
The man encourages the person taking the video to keep filming and continues to tell someone who cannot be seen in the video that the officials want money.
Traffic cops suspended after 'assault video' surfaces, counter-charges laid
Image: Gallo Images
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has placed two officers on suspension after a video of them having an altercation with a man surfaced on social media.
In the video, a man in shorts and a black shirt, whose nose is bleeding, can be seen in an altercation with two officers. He is heard saying: “It's alright, take the van keys — because you want money? You want the van's key?”
One of the officers swears and starts throwing punches at the man who doesn't fight back in the clip that was shared on social media.
“Take me, it's fine, I am fighting for my [children] because I can't give you money,” he said.
The man encourages the person taking the video to keep filming and continues to tell someone who cannot be seen in the video that the officials want money.
The incident happened near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg on Friday last week.
The RTMC said an inquiry has been opened.
“We have placed the officers on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the investigation,” spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
Zwane said they are also aware that criminal cases have been opened by the officers and the complainant.
“We wish to respect these processes as we believe they will unearth full details.”
TimesLIVE
Traffic cop who demanded bribe from man speeding his pregnant wife to hospital gets penalty hike
Shock as metro cop appears in court instead of reporting for duty
Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official
Gauteng traffic cop accused of intimidating EMPD officers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos