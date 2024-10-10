Slain woman opened, withdrew cases against lover

A Soweto woman who was murdered on Monday evening, allegedly by her boyfriend, had previously opened cases of assault against him but withdrew them later, saying she was scared of him, her family says.
Koketso Lekgoathi’s bruised body was earlier this week found in a pool of blood with a knobkerrie next to her.
The boyfriend has since been arrested and was charged with murder.
“She would open a case and then drop it, and she would tell us that he is threatening her to withdraw the case. They will get back together afterwards. We even tried to move her to my grandmother’s place, but they would continue communicating on Facebook,” said Lekgoathi’s aunt Thato Tlale.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a man went to the Diepkloof police station that day to report that his girlfriend had eaten poison at his place.
“Police went with him to the residence where they found paramedics. [Lekgoathi] was declared dead on the scene.”
Muridili said police initially opened an inquest case after the boyfriend reported the victim had ingested poison.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had injuries. The inquest docket was then changed to murder,” she said.
According to Lekgoathi’s family, the 22-year-old woman opened her first case against her 38-year-old partner last year when she was hospitalised for three weeks with broken ribs.
Tlale said she had been severely beaten, and after taking her to hospital they advised her to open a case. She opened the case but dropped the charges upon her discharge from hospital.
In another instance, Lekgoathi was allegedly found in the basement of the house the suspect had rented, held against her wish and badly beaten up.
Jabulile Mkhwanazi, a member of Operation Dudula and a community leader, said: “The boyfriend did not want us to speak to her and we had to forcefully take her out.
“We decided to take her and we opened a case of kidnap and assault ... but because she was attached to the boyfriend, she later went to the police station and dropped the case,” said
According to Tlale, the two started their relationship last year.
She said when Lekgoathi visited her father in prison last year, the suspect, who was also behind bars, noticed her but they never spoke.
However, the suspect gathered information about her while still behind bars and when he was released he tracked her down and they became lovers.
Slain woman opened, withdrew cases against lover
Suspect first saw deceased while in prison
Image: Supplied
Recalling the state they found Lekgoathi’s body on Monday, Tlale began to sob.
She said when she arrived at the boyfriend’s place in Diepkloof Zone 3, the suspect was leaning against a dustbin surrounded by police who were protecting him from an angry community who wanted to beat him up.
Inside the shack, Lekgoathi’s legs were sprawled on the bed while her upper body was laying on the floor in a pool of blood. The body was covered in bruises, she said.
“I could not believe what I saw. I tried waking her up and calling her name thinking she was alive because her body was still warm, to no avail.
According to Tlale, Lekgoathi was an addict who started taking drugs after being in a relationship with the suspect.
She said they took her to a rehabilitation centre in October last year where she stayed for four months.
Upon her return from the centre, she joined a nearby church but the suspect joined the same church too.
“Before we knew it, after two months staying at home, she went back to him again.
She said they even called a family meeting so they could find out what she really wanted in life. “However, she said the suspect was threatening her and that the police were not helping out, so she would rather go back to him,” said Tlale.
Muridili also confirmed that the suspect has pending cases of assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault at the Protea magistrate’s court.
She, however, declined to name the complainants.
The suspect was expected to appear at the Orlando magistrate’s court on Friday for Lekgoathi's murder.
