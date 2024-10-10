A 31-year-old security company employee linked to the kidnapping of a family of four in Franschhoek — and a R400,000 ransom demand — is expected to appear in the Paarl magistrate's court on charges of kidnapping and extortion.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said the family was abducted on August 22 and rescued three days later by a multidisciplinary task team including the Hawks, provincial organised crime unit and hostage negotiation team.
“The team reacted on information received about a security officer at Fidelity ADT, who is linked to a kidnapping incident that occurred on August 22, where four individuals — a family — were kidnapped and kept at the suspect’s home, then three days later were released and rescued at a nearby BP garage in Philippi East, while their vehicle was found abandoned in Endlovini,” said Hani.
“It is reported that the suspect's home in Samora Machel informal settlement was used as a safe house for the hostages.”
The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R100,000 per person and the family was instructed not to involve the police.
The ransom was not paid. Instead R16,000 was transferred from the hostages' account by the kidnappers.
Hani said the suspect was arrested at work on October 8. He is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping. Police said more arrests were imminent.
Security company employee in court for 'kidnapping' Franschhoek family
