Rise of robberies at EC healthcare facilities cause R1.5m damages

A security guard, who did not want to be named said working at Schauderville Clinic which fell prey to crime in September is risky.
“I am always scared because I only have one life, and I come here not knowing if I will return home safely.”
He said the facility has many gates that are open to the public, thus making it difficult to manage the space.
“There’s the main entrance and there is another entrance that leads to the councillor’s office and community hall, which causes issues for security and the ability to maintain a safe environment.”
He suggested health authorities build stronger links with communities and the police to help curb crime, adding: “CCTV cameras can be installed, but these thugs are brave, they can shoot out the CCTV cameras.”
Ndamase said various security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of staff and patients.
“This is why the department has ensured that at each of our almost 1,000 facilities, there are security guards. The department has also installed CCTV cameras, beams, panic buttons that are linked to 24-hour armed response, appropriate fencing and gates, among other security measures,” he said.
“No single department is able to fight crime single-handedly,” Ndamase said.
“The department has since signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the department of community safety on behalf of the Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, while we have direct relations with the police, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police, and civil society.”
He said that during the 2023/24 financial year, the provincial health department spent over R700m on security contracts to multiple clustered tenders awarded to different companies.
*This article was published by Spotlight
A series of robberies at healthcare facilities in the Eastern Cape has disrupted services, with patients sometimes left waiting outside while clinics limit the number of people allowed in.
This follows the provincial health department spending over R700m on security contracts in the past financial year.
Fearing for their safety, nurses at Booysen Park Clinic in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) now work behind locked gates as patients are left to wait for hours outside after it suspended indoor queues because of an armed robbery.
Booysen Park Clinic is one of several health facilities forced to operate in this manner as a result of armed gangs targeting healthcare workers and patients in NMB, which comprises Gqeberha and the smaller towns of Uitenhage, Despatch and Colchester.
In September, the health department briefly shut KwaZakhele Clinic following reports from community members about potential criminal activities targeting the facility.
“This has saved the workers from potential harm and trauma,” said Mkhululi Ndamase, spokesperson for health MEC Ntandokazi Capa.
“The department condemns the targeting of healthcare facilities and workers with the contempt it deserves,” he said.
Ndamase told the media that 119 break-ins and robberies at health facilities across the province have caused approximately R1.5m in damages in 2023/24 and the current financial year so far.
KwaZakhele Clinic was reopened after police reported that there was no credible threat of crime. He encouraged residents to work with law enforcement agencies and report crimes or plans to commit a crime against healthcare facilities and workers.
A patient at KwaZakhele Clinic agreed that making clinics safe will require support from the community.
“We are scared now to come to the clinic, and we are no longer carrying our cellphones when we visit the clinic due to this robbery crisis.…I see no point in robbing a place that saves people’s lives,” said Sinthia Swartbooi.
People at Despatch Clinic were robbed for the fifth time in 12 months in August. Earlier this month, Motherwell NU8 Clinic was the target when staff, patients and security guards were robbed. Guards at Motherwell Community Health Centre were also not spared when they were robbed of their belongings in July.
The ramifications of these incidents are felt in other clinics too. If a nearby clinic is impacted by a robbery, then patients tend to use Motherwell Community Health Centre’s casualty department which operates 24/7 despite it being designed for emergencies, said a nurse .
“We realised after these constant robberies in facilities that casualties are becoming a clinic, as people are flocking in large numbers,” she said.
“Although the casualty ward is meant for emergencies, like stabbings, gunshots and those who are struggling to breathe, now we are treating minor illnesses, such as children who are vomiting and those who have high temperatures.”
“The patients are greatly affected by the closure of clinics due to robbery. They have to travel long distances for healthcare services. In some cases, others will refuse to be redirected to other facilities. That is making it difficult for us to follow their progress,” said a nurse working at Joe Slovo Clinic which
was robbed for the third time this year in September.
“They must deter criminals by installing effective alarm systems and adequate security guards because these robberies create a very unique challenge for healthcare facilities..”
