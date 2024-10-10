“This incident follows the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto, where five children tragically lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning, with one child still fighting for his life in hospital,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Pupils discharged after suspected food poisoning
Some learners said they still had stomach cramps
Image: Antonio Muchave
“I thought I was going to lose my child.”
These are the words of one of the parents whose child was taken to hospital on Thursday after a suspected case of food poisoning at a school camp on the West Rand.
The woman said she found out through a community WhatsApp group that sick pupils were bussed to hospital on Thursday morning. “When we asked the school what was happening, they told us it was just rumours,” said the parent. “We [parents] went straight to the hospital to see what was happening,” she said.
The Gauteng department of health said 42 pupils were taken to Fochville Clinic and the other 32 transported to Kokosi Clinic at about 9am, but after an assessment, the affected pupils were taken to Carletonville District Hospital.
Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the camp involved 74 female pupils from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School.
He said the pupils, aged between 17 and 20, were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School and had arrived at the school on Tuesday and were expected to go home on Friday.
“This incident follows the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto, where five children tragically lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning, with one child still fighting for his life in hospital,” he said.
One of the teachers told Sowetan that the pupils from the various schools have since been discharged.
When Sowetan arrived at the school at about 3pm, parents were seen fetching their children.
One of the pupils told Sowetan that she ate pap, beef and coleslaw about 5.30pm on Wednesday, and a few hours later she started experiencing stomach cramps.
“I am fine now; I am just tired. I remember we were all running to the toilet and the others were crying. It was a mess,” said the 18-year-old girl.
Another pupil said she too had eaten pap but with chicken and coleslaw.
She said she experienced stomach cramps in the early hours of the morning but her symptoms worsened during the first class at 7am on Thursday.
“I am fine now. It was really bad before we went to hospital but after the drip and medication, I am now fine. But I remember about that time everyone was just running to the toilet, and some were even crying, writhing on the floor,” she said.
Sowetan also spoke to a group of pupils who at the time were heading to the toilet – two of them holding onto their stomachs.
One of them said: “I am still not fine. I still have a runny tummy, and I can only go home tomorrow because my parents live far from here,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
