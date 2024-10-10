News

Parents told not to panic as 35 pupils rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning

Children were discharged after after receiving medical treatment

10 October 2024 - 11:00
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The MEC's spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala said the pupils were treated and discharged.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

A group of 35 pupils were rushed to Malamulele Hospital in Limpopo for suspected food poisoning after they complained of headaches, stomach cramps and began vomiting on Wednesday.

The provincial department of education said it was investigating the incident which happened at Makahlule Primary School in Ntlhaveni Block H, Malamulele.

The children were discharged after after receiving medical treatment.  

We call on the parents and education community not to panic as the situation is under control and will be investigated thoroughly to ensure that learners are safe at all times.
MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said: “The department will take food samples that learners had on Wednesday for testing to ascertain if the school nutrition rations could have been the cause. [We] will also check the food, mainly snacks sold by vendors outside the school premises, with the assistance of health inspectors. 

“We call on the parents and education community not to panic as the situation is under control and will be investigated thoroughly to ensure that learners are safe at all times.”

SowetanLIVE

