More than 70 grade 12 pupils receive medical treatment for suspected food poisoning

More than 70 grade 12 pupils from various schools in the West Rand area are receiving medical treatment for suspected food poisoning.
The Gauteng department of health said 42 pupils were taken to Fochville Clinic and the other 32 to Kokosi Clinic around 9am on Thursday with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhea.
Upon assessment, all affected learners were referred to Carletonville District Hospital.
“The incident happened this morning, involving 74 female learners from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School. The learners, aged between 17 and 20, were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School,” said health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
“One learner was taken to a private facility while 73 went to the hospital. Our healthcare teams are closely monitoring the situation. Fortunately, the learners are mostly in a stable condition. This incident follows the recent tragedy in Naledi, Soweto, where five children tragically lost their lives due to suspected food poisoning, with one child still fighting for their life in hospital."
The Limpopo department of education on Wednesday said 35 children were taken to health facilities for suspected poisoning. The matter is being investigated.
Modiba said the department was concerned by these repeated incidents.
“We are working closely with relevant authorities to raise more awareness in communities. We remind the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and no perishable food items. It is important that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature, and consumed within safe time frames.
“The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom to avoid cross-contamination is equally important. The public is further advised to consider alternative methods other than pesticides and insecticides to make their properties and gardens unattractive to pests. Where pesticides and insecticides are used it is important to follow the safety instructions and seek urgent medical attention if you suspect poisoning,” he said.
