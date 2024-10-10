News

Lusikisiki massacre accused is a murder convict

Myeketho also escaped from custody before he was paroled last year

By Lulamile Feni and Sibongile Mashaba - 10 October 2024 - 06:00

A man accused of killing 18 family members in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, spent 21 years in jail for murder before being released on parole last year.

Siphosoxolo Myeketho's lawyer told the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday that his client was given a life sentence in 2002 and was released in July 2023...

