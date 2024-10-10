"I am here to work."
This is the commitment the newly elected mayor of Tshwane made during her acceptance speech on Wednesday after being elected as the city's first citizen.
Dr Nasiphi Moya went against her former boss, recently axed mayor Cilliers Brink, and emerged victorious by defeating him with a total of 36 votes.
She was nominated by ANC regional secretary Eugene Modise.
After taking the oath of office, she vowed to deliver services to the residents of Tshwane.
"I vow to my fellow residents today to make our city feel safe, make our sewer pipes and water provision a well of dignity to all residents, including those of Hammanskraal, fight corruption without fear or favour, and provide work opportunities," she said.
Moya also promised to handle the city's finances with care. "I embrace that challenge. I am here to commit to you, that while our city has suffered setbacks, together, we can claw back the ground we have lost and make progress.
"I promise financial discipline, balanced with a sense of fairness and duty to our fellow residents," she said.
During the proceedings, a councillor who had been hospitalised was transported from a hospital to Tshwane House to vote.
Two ANC councillors who were walking in crutches, injured, also cast their votes.
ANC regional spokesperson Joel Masilela said it was important for their councillors to cast their votes.
I will make Tshwane safe for all, says Moya
New mayor also promises financial discipline
Image: Antonio Muchave
"They had been out of hospital for some time. They are physically fit and mentally stable to make sound decisions, nobody would have summoned them or called them against medical advice," he said.
DA regional spokesperson Koena Moloto congratulated the new mayor and assured her that they will hold her and her mayoral committee accountable.
"It's the residents of Tshwane who are the biggest losers inside this situation, this is the government under Cilliers Brink that has been delivering in the past 18 months.
"We are not going to stand here and badmouth Dr Moya because under the [toppled] coalition she did a good job. However, she is in an extremely awkward situation, this is a play we have seen when the ANC and EFF bring up a small party to take the fall for poor service delivery and unfortunately, she finds herself in that place.
"The voters will punish ActionSA come 2026, but we will continue to support her if she puts residents first. We are not going to be a destructive opposition and we will not bring frivolous motions," he said.
Six things you need to know about Moya:
