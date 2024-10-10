Police later said the accused did not only shoot Ngutjane but his own brother too when he tried to intervene during the couple's fight. He later proceeded to the Diepsloot Fire Station where he works and allegedly shot a colleague.
Family confirms Tshwane woman shot by her boyfriend not dead but recovering in ICU
Victim of gender-based violence is currently fighting for her life
Image: 123RF/TYLER OLSON
The family of a Mamelodi, Tshwane woman who was shot, allegedly by her firefighter boyfriend says their daughter is alive and recuperating in ICU and not dead as police had stated.
The Ngutjane family released a statement on Wednesday night disputing that Nompumelelo Ngutjane,34, had died.
“We wish to bring to your attention the recent misinformation regarding an incident involving Nompumelelo Ngutjane, a member of SANDF, who was shot by her boyfriend seven times on the morning of October 6.
Firefighter 'shoots' girlfriend to death
“Despite the gruesome attempt on her life, she is still alive," said Thabisile Ngutjane, family spokesperson.
Thabisile said Ngutjane is currently fighting for her life.
A close source to the family said that Ngutjane was at her family home when the accused fetched her and took her to his family home in the early hours of Sunday. However, later on, they were called by the family of the accused after he the accused left the scene and Ngutjane was then rushed to hospital.
Police later said the accused did not only shoot Ngutjane but his own brother too when he tried to intervene during the couple's fight. He later proceeded to the Diepsloot Fire Station where he works and allegedly shot a colleague.
Contrary to the family, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi on Monday told Sowetan that the accused's girlfriend was declared dead at the scene.
“When his mother and brother tried to intervene, he shot them, injuring his brother and afterward turning the gun on his girlfriend who was declared dead on the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.
Thabisile said Ngutjane was intending to leave the relationship as she was a victim of gender-based violence.
“The victim [Ngutjane] on several occasions attempted to initiate a separation on several occasions, though she remained committed to cooperative co-parenting which resulted in physical altercations between the two,” she said.
She expressed disappointment with how SAPS handled the matter.
“The police did not communicate with us till today when we contacted the station commander. The investigating officer did not even bother to reaching [us].
“The family has asked for space and privacy.
“We find this manner unacceptable that some police officers act in this manner at a time the country is facing serious challenges of gender-based violence as demonstrated by the gruesome incident,” she said.
