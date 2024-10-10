The North West man faces three counts of murder over allegations that he killed his son and his wife’s two teenage relatives who were siblings.
Limpopo cop's arrest over six murders puts spotlight on insurance-related killings
43-year-old sergeant allegedly pocketed R10m
The arrest of a Limpopo police officer over six counts of murder has once again put a spotlight on killings that are believed to have been motivated by insurance payouts.
The 43-year-old sergeant from Senwabarwana police station allegedly pocketed R10m in insurance payouts following the murders of her victims who were killed as far back as 2019. Police says her victims were people she knew from the community, were destitute and from disadvantaged background while some were disabled or mentally challenged.
She was arrested in police uniform and in full view of her colleagues on Thursday morning and curious people looked on as she was led away, handcuffed. She is to make her first court appearance on Friday.
The woman is one of the few who are currently being in police custody and being investigated for allegedly taking out insurance on people and later killing them.
Here are some of the people accused and convicted of multiple murders for insurance purposes:
Daniel Mokwai, 62
The North West man faces three counts of murder over allegations that he killed his son and his wife’s two teenage relatives who were siblings.
Mokwai allegedly poisoned his son Mothibi, 31, as well as siblings Orapeleng, 17, and Mosimanegape Tsikang, 16, who were his wife’s nephews. He had allegedly insured the three and claimed from insurance after their deaths. Mothibi died in 2022, Mosimanegape on 2021 and Orapeleng in 2020.
Mokwai was denied bail at Blomhof magistrate’s court on September 13 as his relatives fear him and the court believes he is a flight risk. He will be back in court on October 30.
Segomotso Setshwantsho, 49
Setshwantsho, also from North West, is set to go on trial next on January 20 over allegations that she killed her son Kutlo as well as niece Bonolo Modisaemang by poisoning them.
It has also been alleged that Setshwantsho had insured at least 40 family members with five different insurance companies.
Police have also exhumed the remains of her husband, Wt/O Justice Setshwantsho, who died in 2016, to determine the cause of his death.
Setshwantsho’s other two daughters died in 2005 and 2015 but she has not been linked to their deaths.
Rosemary Ndlovu, 46
The former Tembisa-based police officer is currently serving six life sentences for insuring family members, including her partner, then hiring hitmen to kill them.
One of her victims is her sister Audrey whom she poisoned but later strangled her to death when the poison did not kill her.
She also killed Audrey’s son – Brilliant Mashego whose body was found on the streets with horrific head injuries.
Ndlovu also organised the death of her live-in lover, Yingwani Maurice Mabasa who was viciously attacked and his body dumped on the streets.
Her other victims were her cousin Witness Madaka Homu and niece Zanale Motha. She also organised that her other relative, Mayeni Mashaba be shot dead.
The other people that Ndlovu is accused of trying to kill are her mother Maria Nyavana Mushwana, her sister Nomasonto Gloria Ndlovu as well as her five children but the plan was unsuccessful.
Ndlovu’s two daughters also died under mysterious circumstances.
She is currently on trial at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court over allegations that she and another police woman – who has since been fired from the force – planned the murder of the latter’s husband for insurance purpose. The hitmen did not go through with the plan and rather informed her husband who went to the police.
Another cop arrested for insurance-related murders
‘Hitman’ tells court why he didn’t kill cop’s husband
