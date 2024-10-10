News

Another cop arrested for insurance-related murders

Sergeant pocked about R10m from the crimes committed

10 October 2024 - 08:45
Police woman linked to six murders.
Image: SAPS

The police captain who cracked the case of the now-convicted murderer, Rosemary Ndlovu, has made another arrest of a police officer linked to at least six insurance murders.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said that once they received information that one of their own was involved in insurance-related murders they swiftly handed the matter to Capt Keshi Mabunda because of his expertise.

“The on-duty sergeant was arrested following a lengthy investigation by capt Keshi on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies. 

“According to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019. Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds and some were disabled or mentally challenged,” said Mathe.

She said evidence shows the sergeant pocked about R10m from the crimes committed.

The sergeant is expected to appear before the Polokwane district court on six counts of murder and about 17 cases of fraud on Friday.

