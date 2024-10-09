ActionSA councillor Dr Nasiphi Moya is expected to be elected Tshwane mayor on Wednesday.
The ANC announced in a media briefing it would support Moya.
Here are six things you need to know about Moya:
- According to her profile, Moya started her political career during her first year at university;
- She grew up in Mpikwana in Mthatha, Eastern Cape before moving to Cape Town, Western Cape where she studied a bachelor of social sciences and majored in politics, public policy and administration;
- She has a masters in philosophy from the University of Cape Town and a PhD in political science from the University of the Western Cape;
- Moya joined the DA in 2011 and was appointed as the party’s national manager of performance development ad management system;
- In 2016, she was employed as City of Tshwane group head in the office of the chief whip and in May 2020, she was appointed chief of staff in the office of the mayor of Tshwane; and
- In 2021, she left the DA for ActionSA and served as its chief governance director. In January 2023, she was sworn in as a PR councillor and then elected as deputy mayor of the city.
Who is Nasiphi Moya? Six things to know about Tshwane's new mayor
In 2021 she joined ActionSA as chief governance director
Image: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
