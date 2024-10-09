News

We have written to the PSC to provide disclosure records – Maile

MEC remains committed to being held accountable

09 October 2024 - 14:43
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile.
Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Lebogang Maile says he has written to the Public Service Commission to provide a summary of disclosure records and findings against his chief of staff who allegedly received R6.5m from corruption accused Edwin Sodi. 

Collin Pitso allegedly received the millions from  Sodi while he was working as a chief of staff of then Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane in 2009.

“We have formally written to the PSC as a competent public institution on matters of this nature,” said Maile, Gauteng MEC for economic development.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maile said the allegations levelled against Pitso were not new.

“The allegations were thoroughly dealt with during the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, headed by former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The alleged R6,5m was never received by Pitso, but his father, based on business relations with Sodi."

As MEC, Maile has enormous powers when it comes to the employment incidents of his staff, as per the legislation about public service.
DA spokesperson for economic development Mike Moriarty

Maile said he remained committed to being held accountable.

Maile’s comments come after the DA in Gauteng called on him to investigate whether Pitso correctly declared his interests.

“The public expects its government officials to be above reproach. A failure to declare these interests would constitute material misconduct,” DA spokesperson for economic development Mike Moriarty said.

“We are dealing with a matter of public trust, and R6.5m buys a lot of influence. As MEC, Maile has enormous powers when it comes to the employment incidents of his staff, as per the legislation about public service.

“The Public Service Regulations will have required Pitso to declare his interests in respect of this matter.”

Moriarty said even if the money went to Pitso’s father, the regulations required a declaration of the interests of close relatives and not just personal interests.

SowetanLIVE

Gauteng government pays R3.8bn instalment for e-toll system, road users will not be refunded

The Gauteng provincial government has begun servicing its debt for the now defunct e-toll system.
News
1 week ago

Maile says new administration will focus on revenue collection

Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile says one of the key projects the new administration will focus on is revenue ...
News
2 months ago

LEBOGANG MAILE | Govt taking steps to improve lives of informal traders

Informal trading is the heartbeat of many national economies on the African continent and across most of the Global South.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor
IN PICS | Pastor Ray McCauley through the years