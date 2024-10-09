Maile said he remained committed to being held accountable.
We have written to the PSC to provide disclosure records – Maile
MEC remains committed to being held accountable
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lebogang Maile says he has written to the Public Service Commission to provide a summary of disclosure records and findings against his chief of staff who allegedly received R6.5m from corruption accused Edwin Sodi.
Collin Pitso allegedly received the millions from Sodi while he was working as a chief of staff of then Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane in 2009.
“We have formally written to the PSC as a competent public institution on matters of this nature,” said Maile, Gauteng MEC for economic development.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maile said the allegations levelled against Pitso were not new.
“The allegations were thoroughly dealt with during the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, headed by former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The alleged R6,5m was never received by Pitso, but his father, based on business relations with Sodi."
Maile said he remained committed to being held accountable.
Maile’s comments come after the DA in Gauteng called on him to investigate whether Pitso correctly declared his interests.
“The public expects its government officials to be above reproach. A failure to declare these interests would constitute material misconduct,” DA spokesperson for economic development Mike Moriarty said.
“We are dealing with a matter of public trust, and R6.5m buys a lot of influence. As MEC, Maile has enormous powers when it comes to the employment incidents of his staff, as per the legislation about public service.
“The Public Service Regulations will have required Pitso to declare his interests in respect of this matter.”
Moriarty said even if the money went to Pitso’s father, the regulations required a declaration of the interests of close relatives and not just personal interests.
