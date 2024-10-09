News

Three men arrested for attempted kidnapping of garage owner apply for bail

Police search for more suspects part of the gang

09 October 2024 - 11:48
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Lungisani Blessing Mhlanga, Boykie Ngwana and Musawenkosi Sibanda, were arrested last week in Johannesburg central.
Image: 123RF

Three men arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of the owner of a BP garage in Melrose Arch are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application. 

Lungisani Blessing Mhlanga, Boykie Ngwana and Musawenkosi Sibanda, were arrested last week in Johannesburg central. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “During the arrests, police seized two vehicles, an Audi A4 and Toyota Etios, that were used during the commission of crime.”

Masondo said officers were still searching for more suspects who were part of the gang during the kidnapping.

The attempted kidnapping which was caught on CCTV went viral on social media. The footage shows, armed men getting off a white bakkie and approaching the owner who was inside his parked BWM at the filling station.

The men then remove the owner from his vehicle and try to force him to enter the bakkie, but he resists.

A brave petrol attendant then rushed to his boss’ aid, which allowed him to escape.

The owner then ran inside the station, followed by the petrol attendant. The suspects are then seen getting into their bakkie and driving away.

SowetanLIVE

