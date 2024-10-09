Three men arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of the owner of a BP garage in Melrose Arch are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.
Lungisani Blessing Mhlanga, Boykie Ngwana and Musawenkosi Sibanda, were arrested last week in Johannesburg central.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “During the arrests, police seized two vehicles, an Audi A4 and Toyota Etios, that were used during the commission of crime.”
Masondo said officers were still searching for more suspects who were part of the gang during the kidnapping.
The attempted kidnapping which was caught on CCTV went viral on social media. The footage shows, armed men getting off a white bakkie and approaching the owner who was inside his parked BWM at the filling station.
The men then remove the owner from his vehicle and try to force him to enter the bakkie, but he resists.
A brave petrol attendant then rushed to his boss’ aid, which allowed him to escape.
The owner then ran inside the station, followed by the petrol attendant. The suspects are then seen getting into their bakkie and driving away.
SowetanLIVE
Three men arrested for attempted kidnapping of garage owner apply for bail
Police search for more suspects part of the gang
Image: 123RF
Three men arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of the owner of a BP garage in Melrose Arch are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.
Lungisani Blessing Mhlanga, Boykie Ngwana and Musawenkosi Sibanda, were arrested last week in Johannesburg central.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “During the arrests, police seized two vehicles, an Audi A4 and Toyota Etios, that were used during the commission of crime.”
Masondo said officers were still searching for more suspects who were part of the gang during the kidnapping.
The attempted kidnapping which was caught on CCTV went viral on social media. The footage shows, armed men getting off a white bakkie and approaching the owner who was inside his parked BWM at the filling station.
The men then remove the owner from his vehicle and try to force him to enter the bakkie, but he resists.
A brave petrol attendant then rushed to his boss’ aid, which allowed him to escape.
The owner then ran inside the station, followed by the petrol attendant. The suspects are then seen getting into their bakkie and driving away.
SowetanLIVE
Bail application of alleged drug mule delayed
Case against alleged drug mule postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos