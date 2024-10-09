News

Ramaphosa defines late Pastor Ray McCauley a remarkable leader

‘His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come’

By Sowetan Reporter - 09 October 2024 - 11:12
Pastor Ray McCauley and Presidet Cyril Rmaphosa.
Pastor Ray McCauley and Presidet Cyril Rmaphosa.
Image: Alaister Russel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defined late Rhema Bible Church head Pastor Ray McCauley as a remarkable leader.

McCauley died on Tuesday night aged 75.

“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

McCauley is a former co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of SA.

Since the announcement of his death, many have taken to various social media platforms to share memories of McCauley and messages of condolences.

As SA mourns the passing of renowned evangelist and founder of charismatic Rhema Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, here are some of his memorable moments through the lens.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on his X page: “A big tree has fallen. Our sincerest condolences to the Rhema family. Be assured of the support of the Gauteng government during these difficult times.”

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Ray. I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the public protector without equivocation. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Rhema family and the faith community.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley. His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.”

SowetanLIVE

‘Change what you can, manage what you can’t’ - five quotes that endeared Pastor Ray to Mzansi

As SA mourns the passing of renowned evangelist and founder of charismatic Rhema Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, here are some of his memorable podium ...
News
3 hours ago

Pastor Ray McCauley has died

Founder of Rhema Bible Church and religious leader, Pastor Ray McCauley has died. McCauley was surrounded by his family and loved ones when he passed ...
News
14 hours ago

Church forum ready to take on government over Easter services

There is no evidence that church gatherings are super-spreader events and, if the government decided to “disadvantage” Easter weekend services with ...
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I was deceived into drug trade with promise of job'
Chateau Del Rei and S Mag celebrates 30 years of Boom Shaka