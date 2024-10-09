Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on his X page: “A big tree has fallen. Our sincerest condolences to the Rhema family. Be assured of the support of the Gauteng government during these difficult times.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Ray. I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the public protector without equivocation. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Rhema family and the faith community.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley. His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.”
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa defines late Pastor Ray McCauley a remarkable leader
‘His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come’
Image: Alaister Russel
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defined late Rhema Bible Church head Pastor Ray McCauley as a remarkable leader.
McCauley died on Tuesday night aged 75.
“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
McCauley is a former co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of SA.
Since the announcement of his death, many have taken to various social media platforms to share memories of McCauley and messages of condolences.
As SA mourns the passing of renowned evangelist and founder of charismatic Rhema Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, here are some of his memorable moments through the lens.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on his X page: “A big tree has fallen. Our sincerest condolences to the Rhema family. Be assured of the support of the Gauteng government during these difficult times.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Ray. I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the public protector without equivocation. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Rhema family and the faith community.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the founder of Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley. His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.”
SowetanLIVE
‘Change what you can, manage what you can’t’ - five quotes that endeared Pastor Ray to Mzansi
Pastor Ray McCauley has died
Church forum ready to take on government over Easter services
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos