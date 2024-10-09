Former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote: “I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the public protector without equivocation. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, the Rhema family and the faith community.”
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said: “His visionary leadership and teachings will continue to inspire generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire South African faith community.”
Here are some of McCauley's memorable podium quotes :
• "Keep calm and carry on. Don’t quit!"
• "Discouragement will stop you from feeding your faith"
• "The worst thing is when people say things that are not true about you, but just keep loving, keep the love going"
• "Courage is to know that what he has begun, he will complete in our lives"
• "Change what you can, manage what you can’t"
Pastor Ray McCauley's first memorial service set for Thursday
Ramaphosa leads legion of condolences for Rhema Bible Church leader
Image: Kevin Sutherland/File
The first of two memorial services for late Rhema Bible Church head Pastor Ray McCauley will be held in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The second service will be held on October 17, just two days before his burial.
All services will be held at the church in Randburg.
McCauley died on Tuesday night aged 75.
A comfort service at 7pm on Thursday will be followed by another one to honour him at 7pm on October 17.
"[The] funeral service [will be on] October 19 at 9am. Doors open at 7am at Rhema Bible Church North. The public is welcome to bring flowers to Rhema Bible Church North campus in Randburg," said his family in a statement on Wednesday.
"Amid the darkest part of our history defined by segregation and division, he founded a place that brought everyone together despite our differences. A spiritual mentor to many ... irrespective of race, creed or faith, a giant, general and servant leader who pioneered the faith movement in Africa. He fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith.
Ramaphosa defines late Pastor Ray McCauley a remarkable leader
"At 75, Pastor Ray had stepped back from active church duties but remained fully committed to serving the body of Christ. In his transition season, he continued to support his son, Ps Joshua McCauley, as the senior pastor of the church and believed that Pastor Joshua carries the vision for the future of the church. He is celebrated by his family, friends and spiritual family.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defined McCauley as a remarkable leader.
“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace.”
McCauley is a former co-chair of the National Interfaith Council of SA.
Since the announcement of his death, many have taken to various social media platforms to share memories of McCauley and send messages of condolences.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on his X page: “A big tree has fallen. Our sincerest condolences to the Rhema family. Be assured of the support of the Gauteng government during these difficult times.”
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) said McCauley's moral voice will be missed.
"In the post-apartheid society his was a voice, amongst many, that not only called for the moral renewal of the country but spent his time in prayerful action for such a renewal," said the SACC.
The International Federation of Christian Churches said McCauley's influence went beyond the borders of SA.
"A general of the faith and the father of the charismatic movement in Africa, Pastor Ray’s legacy is profound. Today, we grieve not only in South Africa but across the globe. His leadership extended far beyond Rhema Bible Church, where he was the founding president and senior pastor. His influence reached every corner of the world..."
‘Change what you can, manage what you can’t’ - five quotes that endeared Pastor Ray to Mzansi
