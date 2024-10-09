News

Paroled murderer in court over the massacre of 18 people in Lusikisiki

09 October 2024 - 15:23
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
One of the houses where 17 people were shot dead in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

A convicted murderer who is out on parole appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the massacre of 18 people at Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicenced firearm, an AK-47 assault rifle.

According to Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, the man has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder – for which he is out on parole.

During his brief appearance, the accused elected to be represented by a legal aid attorney and stated his intention to apply for bail.
Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali

He was arrested on Monday at his home at Mthimde in the Mamfengwini area of Lusikisiki diistrict.

Last month, 18 people were killed and five others injured at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village.

He said the state would be opposing bail.

Tyali said the matter has been postponed to October 15 for his further criminal profiling, a report from the correctional services department regarding his parole status, and a possible bail application. 

SowetanLIVE

