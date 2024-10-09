Tshwane has a new mayor after Dr Nasiphi Moya was officially elected the city's first citizen.
Moya, from ActionSA, was nominated by ANC Eugene Modise while DA member Jacqui Uys nominated the recently axed Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Both candidates accepted the nomination.
A total of 122 councillors voted for Moya while 86 voted for Brink, who was removed a week ago through a motion of no confidence.
The motion had been tabled by ANC after they accused Brink of not providing services to the townships.
The motion was backed by EFF and ActionSA councillors.
SowetanLIVE
Nasiphi Moya elected new Tshwane mayor
Image: Antonio Muchave
SowetanLIVE
