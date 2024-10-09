News

Nasiphi Moya elected new Tshwane mayor

By Herman Moloi - 09 October 2024 - 13:43
Nasiphi Moya, ActionSA has been elected Tshwane mayor.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Tshwane has a new mayor after Dr Nasiphi Moya was officially elected the city's first citizen.

Moya, from ActionSA, was nominated by ANC Eugene Modise while DA member Jacqui Uys nominated the recently axed Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Both candidates accepted the nomination.

A total of 122  councillors voted for Moya while  86 voted for Brink, who was removed  a week ago through a motion of no confidence.

The  motion had been  tabled by ANC after they accused Brink of not providing services to the townships.

The motion was backed by EFF and ActionSA councillors.

