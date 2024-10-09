LIVE BLOG | Tshwane elects new mayor
On Wednesday, the city of Tshwane will elect its new mayor.
Wednesday, 1:23 pm
Just in][ Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the New executive mayor of Tshwane— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
86 votes for Brink
124 votes for Moya @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/PmGGNbq1zw
Wednesday 10:41am
DA has nominated DA member, Cillers Brink while ANC nominated ActionSA member, Dr Nasiphi Moya.— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
Both candidates have accepted the nomination @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4MBY9fUjv5
Wednesday, 10:36am
EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu calls for IEC to be vigilant.— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana opens the floor for nominations of the new mayor. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4sTvXQE88S
Wednesday, 10:24am
WATCH | Incoming Tshwane executive mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya of Action SA expresses her gratitude for the appointment.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) October 9, 2024
Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/Fq080ktMsr
Wednesday, 10:21am
Special council sitting commences, council will elect a new executive mayor.— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
This comes after former Mayor Cillers Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence about two weeks ago @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/WuwxLtJafR
Wednesday, 9:27 am
It’s confirmed ANC and EFF will vote for DR Nasiphi Moya as the next executive mayor of Tshwane .@SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/zx6z1lIqDK— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
Wednesday, 08:20 am
What we know so far is that— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
1. ActionSA will nominate Dr @nasiphim for the mayoral post.
2. ANC has not put forth their preferred candidate.
3. DA wants @CilliersB reinstated as Tshwane mayor.
[Just in] All councilors in council chambers have voted, including those who came from hospitals. Now The IEC is currently counting the votes.@SowetanLIVE— ❤The journalist ❤ (@Moloi_Herman1) October 9, 2024
SowetanLIVE