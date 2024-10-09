At least three Tshwane councillors, one with crutches and a cast on his leg, have been brought into the council chamber from hospital to vote in the mayoral election on Wednesday.
This as parties scramble to make up numbers to elect the capital's new mayor.
Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana said they have requested the hospital to release the sick patients.
“Let me explain, we’ve got councillors that are hospitalised.
“They are not well, then we said ‘let us not shut them out’. We then said ‘let’s request the hospital to release them so that they cast their vote then go to the hospital, they mustn’t die here’,” he said.
The sick councillors are expected to vote at the office of the chief whip
ANC regional secretary Eugene Modise has nominated Action SA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya while DA member Jacqui Uys nominated the recently axed Cillers Brink who was ousted two weeks ago.
Both candidates accepted the nominations.
The voting will be through IEC.
Hospitalised Tshwane councillors set to vote for new mayor
Speaker requested the hospital to release the sick patients
Image: Veli Nhlapo
