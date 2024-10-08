Deputy principal shot dead, six pupils left injured in two incidents at Gauteng schools

In two separate incidents across Gauteng, a deputy school principal has been fatally shot, while six children were left seriously injured after an accident.

In the first, the deputy from Rivoni Secondary School in Daveyton was gunned down at Chris Hani mall in Vosloorus while attending a meeting related to a case involving a colleague from the school.

The exact details and motivation for the shooting remain unclear, but the department confirmed that a police investigation was now under way.

“We are heartbroken by this senseless killing of our dedicated educator and leader in our education community. Our deepest sympathies are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

In the second, 42 pupils from Relebogile Secondary School in Carletonville were involved in a scholar transport accident on Monday.

Six sustained injuries, of which two were serious, according to the department.

“We are deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the affected learners, and we will ensure they receive the necessary medical care. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time, and we wish the learners a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.

The Carletonville accident comes just months after 11 children were killed in a horrific school bus accident as they were heading to school.

The young children died after a minibus taxi transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laërskool Blyvooruitsig was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger, causing the taxi to roll and catch fire.

