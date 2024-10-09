‘Change what you can, manage what you can’t’ - five quotes that endeared Pastor Ray to Mzansi

As SA mourns the passing of renowned evangelist and founder of charismatic Rhema Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, here are some of his memorable podium quotes.

‘Keep calm and carry on. Don’t quit!’

‘Discouragement will stop you from feeding your faith’

‘The worst things is when people say things that are not true about you, but just keep loving, keep the love going’

‘Courage is to know that what he has begun, he will complete in our lives’

Change what you can, manage what you can’t’