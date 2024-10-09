‘Change what you can, manage what you can’t’ - five quotes that endeared Pastor Ray to Mzansi
As SA mourns the passing of renowned evangelist and founder of charismatic Rhema Church, Pastor Ray McCauley, here are some of his memorable podium quotes.
‘Keep calm and carry on. Don’t quit!’
‘Discouragement will stop you from feeding your faith’
‘The worst things is when people say things that are not true about you, but just keep loving, keep the love going’
‘Courage is to know that what he has begun, he will complete in our lives’
Change what you can, manage what you can’t’
Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Ray Macauley. I will always remember him as a person who pioneered inclusive worship long before others did and a leader who stood resolute on matters of integrity in state affairs, supporting the Public Protector without… pic.twitter.com/M4O2aUuf6m— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 9, 2024
[STATEMENT] President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley.— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 9, 2024
President Ramaphosa said: “Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers… pic.twitter.com/kHmiPkebGY
Pastor Ray McCauley has gone to be with the Lord. 💔🕊He was a leader who brought all races together, a visionary and a father of our generation. Condolences to the McCauley family and Rhema church. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TzwaH6SyeA— BI Phakathi (@biphakathi) October 8, 2024
