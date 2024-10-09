ActionSA, which also voted against the motion of no confidence, announced their mayoral candidate as Dr Nasiphi Moya-Tshwane, deputy mayor.
ANC backs ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya to become Tshwane’s new mayor
Party holds the majority of seats in council
Image: Herman Moloi
The ANC has confirmed that they will support ActionSA mayoral candidate Dr Nasiphi Moya to become Tshwane's new mayor.
City of Tshwane is expected to elect a new mayor on Wednesday after former mayor Cillers Brink was removed through a motion of no confidence last month.
The ANC announced their support for Moya in a media briefing ahead of the process to elect a new mayor.
Hundred and twenty councillors voted for the motion while 87 voted against it. IFP councilor Ziyanda Zwane was the only councilor who abstained.
The motion was tabled by ANC in Tshwane, accusing Brink of catering for only residents in the suburbs and neglecting the townships.
