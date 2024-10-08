"By tomorrow, we will be in a position to finally tell what will happen in Tshwane in relation to the parties we are talking to ... and that includes the DA."
Mbalula also said the DA's approach that it wants ousted mayor Cilliers Brink back "or nothing" was unacceptable to the ANC's national working committee.
Brink was removed as Tshwane mayor through a motion of no confidence last month.
One hundred and twenty councillors voted for the motion that was brought forward by the ANC, arguing that Brink did not have the interest of servicing townships. While 87 councillors voted against the motion, one person abstained.
"The ANC is engaging all parties that are keen to work with us to set up an inclusive, viable and effective coalition government that puts the people of Tshwane first before party political interest," Mbalula said.
"The ANC is fully aware of what is happening in Tshwane and that municipality is being run down over the years. If you go to Tshwane, our communities have suffered. If you live on that side [Tshwane] and you live in the townships, you will attest to all I am talking about. These are the consequences of losing power," he said.
SowetanLIVE
There's no deal between ANC, DA over Tshwane mayorship – Mbalula
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is no agreement reached with the DA to constitute a government in Tshwane.
He said the party is engaging with various parties including the DA on what should happen in Tshwane.
Tshwane is expected to elect a new mayor on Wednesday.
"There is no agreement between us and the DA about what must happen in Tshwane at the present moment as I speak to you," Mbalula told a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
"If there is a deal between the DA and all other political parties and the ANC about Tshwane, that will be explained to the public," he said.
"By tomorrow, we will be in a position to finally tell what will happen in Tshwane in relation to the parties we are talking to ... and that includes the DA."
Mbalula also said the DA's approach that it wants ousted mayor Cilliers Brink back "or nothing" was unacceptable to the ANC's national working committee.
Brink was removed as Tshwane mayor through a motion of no confidence last month.
One hundred and twenty councillors voted for the motion that was brought forward by the ANC, arguing that Brink did not have the interest of servicing townships. While 87 councillors voted against the motion, one person abstained.
"The ANC is engaging all parties that are keen to work with us to set up an inclusive, viable and effective coalition government that puts the people of Tshwane first before party political interest," Mbalula said.
"The ANC is fully aware of what is happening in Tshwane and that municipality is being run down over the years. If you go to Tshwane, our communities have suffered. If you live on that side [Tshwane] and you live in the townships, you will attest to all I am talking about. These are the consequences of losing power," he said.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | ANC briefs media on GPU talks
Drop in ANC membership points to exit of bogus members, says Mbalula
GNU can’t be held to ransom by any single party – Mbalula
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos