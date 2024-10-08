News

Spaza shop biscuits did not kill two Naledi kids last year – City of Joburg

'Samples of the snacks did not match what poisoned them'

08 October 2024 - 17:50
Koena Mashale Journalist

Joburg MMC for health and social development Ennie Makhafola says the two children who died in Naledi, Soweto, in 2023 did not die of food poisoning from the biscuits they bought from a local spaza shop.  

Makhafola said postmortem results revealed that the substance that poisoned the children did not come from the biscuits they ate. ..

