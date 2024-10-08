News

Soup kitchen founder feeds more than 150 hungry tummies daily

One of the many desperate children from struggling families lives with her alcoholic grandparents

By ANDA TOLIBADI and SINO MAJANGAZA - 08 October 2024 - 06:30
Sister Phama feeds more than about 150 children and elderly at her Lukhanyisweni Home based care and soup kitchen in Donqaba in Bhisho.
Image: Sino Majangaza

It is just after 1pm on a Friday in Donqaba village, outside Bhisho, and schools are closed for the spring holidays.

Hungry children and the elderly are making their way to Sister Phama’s home, where many will receive their only meal of the day.

