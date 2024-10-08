Skeem Saam group’s unexpected deaths bring back memories to devastated families

Karabo Rampou, nine, was described by his aunt as a quiet child who kept to himself. A perfect replica of his mother.
“He didn’t like to bother anyone, sometimes you wouldn’t even tell he was home. I would sometimes go looking for him outside thinking he went to play only for me to have no luck to find he was in the house the entire time. Karabo looked after his siblings, he was the youngest but the way he acted, you would think he is the first born.
“And he loved food so much. So much so that we would make fun of him at home. He ate so much but was so light like a feather in weight. He was a sweet boy,” said his aunt Mpho Rampou.
Otlotleng Masilela defined her son, Njabulo, seven, as loving and troublesome.
“He was naughty and was forever in trouble. He was so troublesome that I would go around shouting his name and everyone else would join in in trying to help me find him,” said Masilela.
The friends went to Karabo and Khauhelo Primary Schools.
Eight-year-old Zinhle’s aspirations always change from one thing to another
Image: Thulani Mbele
Skeem saam group.
This is what a group of six children, five of whom died after eating snacks allegedly bought from a local spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, were known as in the community.
The children died on Sunday. Their seven-year-old friend is fighting for his life in intensive care.
The boy, whose name is being withheld, has been described by his family as nurturing and caring.
“This is presented by his own actions on the day of the incident when he accompanied his friend Monica Sathege, nine, home when she was feeling sick as they were playing.
“He came in with her, seemingly supporting her [as she walked] and sat her down on the stoep before greeting me and leaving our home,” said Monica’s father, Tiny Sathege.
Sathege described his daughter as his heart.
“She always followed me around. Whenever I turned and looked back, she was there, either talking about what she did at school or just watching me [do whatever I was busy with]. I don’t know what I will do without her, it’s so quiet without her around,” he said.
Lebohang Masilela described her daughter, Zinhle, as the life of the party.
“She was a celebrity here in the community. Whenever she came back from school, everyone knew that she was back. She would go and pick up all her friends from their houses and they would play the afternoon away,” said Masilela.
She said Zinhle, eight, wanted to do great things, her aspirations always changing from one thing to another.
“One day she wanted to be a celebrity, then another a singer, they were forever changing but she was always bubbly and filled with joy.”
Anges Mabote, seven-year-old Isago’s grandmother, said he was a naughty boy who talked about everything and anything.
“He never sat still and would constantly want to share what happened at school. Sometimes you would even ask him if he could keep quiet for a while so that you could hear your own thoughts but he would shake his head and ask, ‘Why listen to your own thoughts when I can tell you what so-and-so did in class today?’”
