Seven cops arrested over ‘protection racket’ charge in Milnerton

By TimesLIVE - 08 October 2024 - 09:22
Seven police officers face extortion charges. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Western Cape police have brought criminal charges and are lining up internal disciplinary regulations against seven officers accused of extorting cash from business owners.

The officers, attached to the public order police unit, allegedly took money from two businesses in Milnerton on Sunday, allegedly as protection money, said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

They are expected to make their first appearance in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Cato Manor cop found with more than 100 stolen bank cards appears in court

He was also found with 105 bank cards from Absa, FNB and African bank, believed to be from hijacked courier vehicles.
News
18 hours ago

Only 7% of people nabbed for extortion convicted in the last five years – top cop

Only seven percent of people arrested for extortion were convicted in the last five years.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town cop fired after arrest for 'kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals'

A Cape Town policeman arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Thai nationals has been fired.
News
3 weeks ago

